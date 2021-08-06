Sarah Robbins

Pilates Hub 2/2

Pilates Hub 2/2
Second of two sister murals for a new pilates studio in the Green Lake neighborhood of Seattle. I leaned into the studio’s warm, deserty vibes with some abstract shapes, positive messaging and a cluster of succulents.

Seattle-based illustrator + muralist

