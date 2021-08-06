Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Interface | DailyUI 034

Car Interface | DailyUI 034 dailyui challenge carinterface tesla car branding ui art ux illustration design
Hey! How are you doing? I hope well. Today's challenge was to design a car interface. I don't know why but for me, it was pretty hard to put something together. I think I had the elements right but didn't quite put them together correctly. I would love your comments or recommendations on this one! Thanks! #DailyUI

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
