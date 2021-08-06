Ohnorr

#DailyUI 010 Social Share

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 010 Social Share nord color pop up social share illustration app dailyui ui design branding
Download color palette

"Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing." p.s: going with nord color theme for a while after this :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like