KINGS LANDING

KINGS LANDING wrestling wwe illustration line art digital art
One of the signature moves of WWE superstar Seth Rollins, was tribute to his love of Game of Thrones. It was later renamed to rip cord knee, but Kings Landing has a better ring to it. Rollins has become one of my all-time favorite athletes due to it and then some.

Also had some fun experimenting with some sprinkle brushes and the grain texture tool. Let me know what you feel in the comments.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
