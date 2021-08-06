Daily UI 003 | Landing Page

Here's my #DailyUI 003 | Landing page created via Figma.

I've been a user of Adobe XD for a while so it wasn't a lot of adjustment for me to transition and use Figma. I'm glad I get to try different tools to explore in creating UI designs. I hope to learn from anyone on this platform!

