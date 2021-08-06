Dribbble invitation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
I got 1 invite left to Dribbble community!
If you want to be drafted:
1) Send me your best shot and your Dribbble account link to vuckovicdesign@gmail.com until the end of Friday 13.07.2021
2) Important! Specify "dribbble invite" in your letter subject
3) Be patient and I will announce the winner on Saturday 14.07.2021
Good luck!
____