Dribble Warmup: Olympic Badge

Dribble Warmup: Olympic Badge vector design illustrator flat logo graphic design
Simple badge inspired by Olympic Volleyball

Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
