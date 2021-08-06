Decentral is an Ireland-based technology company specializes in blockchain solutions.

For blockchain Ireland week, Decentral asked us to work on their blockchain fundamentals presentation.

The main task was to make the complex and boring content aesthetically pleasing so that it's easily digestible for the audience.

We thoroughly studied Blockchain's basic concepts and then tried to articulate the content into its appropriate visual form.

Full case study:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124944649/Blockchain-Presentation-Design