Caleb Sparks

Clan Irvine of Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Caleb Sparks
Caleb Sparks
  • Save
Clan Irvine of Aberdeenshire, Scotland adobe photoshop adobe illustrator branding logo photoshop illustrator heraldry flag white blue clan irvine scotland crest badge line art vector
Download color palette

Honoring family origins with a modernized crest for Clan Irvine. The clan crest features a bundle of holly leaves as legend claims that my ancestor stood watch over Robert the Bruce while he rested beneath a holly tree while he was being pursued by the English. He later defeated the English and became King of Scotland and awarded the Irvines land and titles for their loyal support.

Caleb Sparks
Caleb Sparks
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Caleb Sparks

View profile
    • Like