Clan Irvine of Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Honoring family origins with a modernized crest for Clan Irvine. The clan crest features a bundle of holly leaves as legend claims that my ancestor stood watch over Robert the Bruce while he rested beneath a holly tree while he was being pursued by the English. He later defeated the English and became King of Scotland and awarded the Irvines land and titles for their loyal support.