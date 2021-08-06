Copy to Clipboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I've never understood why Apple doesn't have an actual Clipboard app. If things get "copied to my clipboard", shouldn't I be able to view what's been copied to my clipboard? Just copying one item at a time doesn't seem like a clipboard at all.