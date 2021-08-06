Parker Ehret

Copy to Clipboard

Parker Ehret
Parker Ehret
Hire Me
  • Save
Copy to Clipboard interface white clean simple ui app cloud icloud iphone clipboard copy ios mac apple
Copy to Clipboard interface white clean simple ui app cloud icloud iphone clipboard copy ios mac apple
Copy to Clipboard interface white clean simple ui app cloud icloud iphone clipboard copy ios mac apple
Download color palette
  1. clipboard-hover.png
  2. clipboard-noHover.png
  3. clipboard-scroll.png

I've never understood why Apple doesn't have an actual Clipboard app. If things get "copied to my clipboard", shouldn't I be able to view what's been copied to my clipboard? Just copying one item at a time doesn't seem like a clipboard at all.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Parker Ehret
Parker Ehret
UX & Product Design at Aurora
Hire Me

More by Parker Ehret

View profile
    • Like