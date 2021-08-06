Diala Egwuchukwu

DailyUI-001 School Registration Page for teachers

Wanted to design a registration page for teachers to join a webapp for teaching students online. Thanks to the creators of this challenge, what a cool and practical idea. If you haven't yet, be sure to check it out here: https://www.dailyui.co/

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
