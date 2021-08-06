Gidz Femi Badejo

Verification In Progress

Verification In Progress android verification app android app mobile app mobile gif verification process uiux user experience design user interface design user photo samsung samsung s5 vector illustration animation ux interaction design ui branding design graphic design
A simple GIF showing verification of a user's detail and showing the output after a successful search.

