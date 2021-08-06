Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FlexPara Mobile App Concept Design

FlexPara Mobile App Concept Design finance ux mobile app ui concept
Take a brief look at the mobile application interface concept I prepared for Flex Para, a payment system based in Turkey. It was a study that did not constantly ask the user for information, and aimed to facilitate financial affairs in our daily lives with only touches.

To be continued...

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
