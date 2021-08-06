Nylo de Meijer

Clean, clear and UX focused webshop 🛒

The owner of Qbitstore, wanted a webshop that was unique, looking clean, clear and nice. We started off with a logo he already had, so it was time to create all the other assets, look and feel and of course it had to be working good. The user should be guiding through the webshop without any trouble.

Qbitstore owner said the following about my work: “Nylo took my webshop to a higher level. I was surprised at how thoughtful the design was.”

Take a look on my website, watch the project and see more screens → https://www.nylodemeijer.nl/portfolio/graphic-design/

