IOT mobile application

IOT mobile application automation smart ac smart home dashboard control smart apple uiux blue smarthome glassmorphism gradient iphone ui figma app design application mobile iot
Hello everyone👋, I hope your day is going well. In this page of my previous project, The environment temperature can be controlled in two ways - automatically and manually. It also allows users to take reports about their energy use for each building.

I would appreciate any feedback you might have. ❤️


