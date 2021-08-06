Weekly Warmup - Olympics

Sure, maybe I didn't really understand the assignment, but the requirement was to have fun so I did. Ha! Plus I got to play with creating my own embroidery smart object effects in Photoshop. We like to have fun here.

I chose the Summer Olympic sport, Skateboarding, for my focus. During college I worked at Zumiez and cut patterns into all the customers grip tape. Our store was the dopest. We built ramps and skated in the store. That is, until we realized the maternity store below us could hear us for a whole year and just thought we were under construction. Poor babies.