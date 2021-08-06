Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nylo de Meijer

UX/UI focused webdesign passion project 👊

The Dopesquad is a group of popular YouTubers that happen to be good friends, and all live in Canada (hence the logo detail). As a fan of the Dopesquad, I thought there could be a website where everything they do, is collected, and it contains a lot of other interesting information. Like what gear do they use, where can I find all their vlogs, tutorials or short films. But also interesting for themself to use for collabs: their stats all in one clear place.

Take a look on my website, watch the project and look at the screen record of the working website & app → https://www.nylodemeijer.nl/portfolio/graphic-design/

