Watershed Connections Logo Design

Logo design for a client who's mission is to work with cities and counties in Colorado to promote clean water and water preservation. She wanted a design that showcased Colorado's signature scenery of mountains and pines as well as water, but also showing community. I created the latter tone by leaving the bottom of the waterdrop open to symbolize hands holding the state's precious natural resources.

