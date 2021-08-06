Baku - OTF color font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🌿 Introducing OTF color font - Baku. 👑
Sweet, delicious and incredibly charming: Fall in love with the Baku. Baku is a versatile sans serif typeface with both uppercase and lowercase letters! This font is for those who want to show something smooth and modern. Very suitable for any design purpose like magazines, packaging, branding , website header, posters, greeting cards, letterhead, and many more other creative project.
👇 This Product Includes:
• All uppercase&lowercase display, numerals & punctuation
• .otf*
• AI files
• Baku-Dots
• Baku-DotsShadow
• Baku-Outline
• Baku-Pink
• Baku-Red
• Baku-Shadow
• Baku-Yellow
Color fonts are pretty new technology - they currently show up in Photoshop CC 2017+, Illustrator CC 2018 and some Mac apps. Learn more about color font support on third-party apps here: https://www.colorfonts.wtf/
