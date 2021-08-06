KOBU Foundry

Meji™ Serif

Meji™ Serif type serif font graphicdesign kobufoundry typeface typogaphy typedesign
Meji™ is a serif typeface inspired by our hero: Meji, the Rabbit. With eight weights (extralight, light, regular, medium, semibold, bold, extra bold and black) and two styles (normal and italic), Meji™ Serif is the last featured typeface in our font collection. Available at https://www.kobufoundry.com/fonts/meji-serif/
Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
