Daily UI #053

Little headline nav to take us to the weekend. Nothing too crazy, but I do really like the bar to denote a hover state. Often times I see just the text change state as opposed to its surroundings when on a hover state. This way, it's a little more obvious when you are hovering over a selection. The idea to do this for hover rather than as a breadcrumb was that more descriptive text in the body would convey the proper area in which the user is currently residing.
