Let's Meet @ O'Connell Street

A whole year of distance was tough, but we brought our community back together. Here's our project named 'Let's Meet At O'Connell Street.' The initiative was developed by a working collective of businesses operating on O'Connell Street, supported by the Waterford Cultural Quarter.

The Pub's, Thomas Mahers and Tullys moved onto the street, creating an outdoor seating area for their customers. The Phoenix Yard Market, Lam's Asian Food and Eskimo Pizza also moved onto the Street, serving up a food selection to meet all tastes.

Our part within the initiative was to design an inclusive array of graphics and websites that would spread the word and make the campaign a success!

One may notice that each aspect of the logo is intertwined with each other, symbolizing the collective nature of the community. Each of the characters represents the inclusivity of the event.