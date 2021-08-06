Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Allie Hornseth

Together Counseling

Allie Hornseth
Allie Hornseth
Hire Me
  • Save
Together Counseling bold bright hope icon logo
Download color palette

6 amazing providers took a leap and worked fast and furious to create a new practice so they could continue to provide healing and hope to their patients who would be left without options after LSSND filed for bankruptcy.
.
A unique logo (and website) was created to showcase the individual personalities within a group setting to serve the community and their broad client base. The words that were repeated was we want to be bold, bright and full of hope.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Allie Hornseth
Allie Hornseth
Owner, Kit & Co Studio
Hire Me

More by Allie Hornseth

View profile
    • Like