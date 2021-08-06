Nylo de Meijer

Logo for car wrapping company 95 Custom

Nylo de Meijer
Nylo de Meijer
  • Save
Logo for car wrapping company 95 Custom monogram abstract logo lettermark modern logo visual identity ui graphicdesign brand identity branding logodesign logotype logo design graphic design letter logo custom 95 yellow logo
Download color palette

Logo for car wrapping company 95 Custom.

My client wanted a logo for his new company. During the first meeting he came up with some logos that he liked, but these were in many different styles. By listening carefully and looking at the matching style, I made this final design for 95 Custom. As a bonus, the initials of the client (a D and a S) can be found in the logo.

More details on my website → www.nylodemeijer.nl

Nylo de Meijer
Nylo de Meijer

More by Nylo de Meijer

View profile
    • Like