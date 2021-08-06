🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Logo for car wrapping company 95 Custom.
My client wanted a logo for his new company. During the first meeting he came up with some logos that he liked, but these were in many different styles. By listening carefully and looking at the matching style, I made this final design for 95 Custom. As a bonus, the initials of the client (a D and a S) can be found in the logo.
More details on my website → www.nylodemeijer.nl