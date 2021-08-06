S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav

Business Card Design

S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav
S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav
  • Save
Business Card Design branding design logo corporate business card illustration graphics graphic design photoshop business card design
Download color palette

Visiting Card Design for a Burger shop owner. Organized layout, CMYK color mode, print-ready file. If you want this type of visiting card for your company or you, feel free to knock me.

----
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: smshohanurhossainsourav@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801793348185

Thank You.

----

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion in the comment section. Thank you for your time.

S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav
S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav

More by S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav

View profile
    • Like