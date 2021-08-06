Ana Neto

Fydico Illustration

marketing illustration storyboard design illustrator
Project made in Adobe Illustrator to design a storyboard that represented Fydico's customer target bringing awareness strategy in boat security alarm.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
