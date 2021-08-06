Bohemyan Blue is a rustic cafe with a quirky design store based in the outskirts of Bombay, India.

I was commissioned to create a set of vibrant posters for their store inspired by nature and it's various elements. I took inspiration from the enchanting moods of the sun and the mountains to the mysterious oceanic and jungle life to create a collection of 8 posters with vivid and radiant colour palettes.

Behance Link To Project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120100275/Posters-For-Bohemyan-Blue

Looking for a Unique Logo, Identity or Illustration for your brand?

Get in touch via DM / Email arjundhanuka8@gmail.com

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_monost8_/?hl=en

Behance - https://www.behance.net/monost8