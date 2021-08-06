Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Posters For Bohemyan Blue

Posters For Bohemyan Blue geometric illustration visual art pattern linework poster design modern design shapes vector flat illustration geometric design illustrator digital illustration abstract adobe illustrator illustration graphic design
Bohemyan Blue is a rustic cafe with a quirky design store based in the outskirts of Bombay, India.

I was commissioned to create a set of vibrant posters for their store inspired by nature and it's various elements. I took inspiration from the enchanting moods of the sun and the mountains to the mysterious oceanic and jungle life to create a collection of 8 posters with vivid and radiant colour palettes.

Behance Link To Project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120100275/Posters-For-Bohemyan-Blue

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_monost8_/?hl=en

Behance - https://www.behance.net/monost8

Arjun Dhanuka

