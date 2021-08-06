🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Bohemyan Blue is a rustic cafe with a quirky design store based in the outskirts of Bombay, India.
I was commissioned to create a set of vibrant posters for their store inspired by nature and it's various elements. I took inspiration from the enchanting moods of the sun and the mountains to the mysterious oceanic and jungle life to create a collection of 8 posters with vivid and radiant colour palettes.
Behance Link To Project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120100275/Posters-For-Bohemyan-Blue
Looking for a Unique Logo, Identity or Illustration for your brand?
Get in touch via DM / Email arjundhanuka8@gmail.com
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_monost8_/?hl=en
Behance - https://www.behance.net/monost8