Abu Dhabi Terminals

Abu Dhabi Terminals graphic design 3d ui logo interaction design typography web animation design
It was done a design concept proposal for Khalifa Port Container Terminal in Abu Dhabi. This website concept is a full screen approach, in which I tried to use their new brand full of dynamism, high tech and futurism in a immersive experience.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
