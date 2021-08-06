WaveDZN

Rigour - Fantasy Game Logo

WaveDZN
WaveDZN
  • Save
Rigour - Fantasy Game Logo mobile gaming branding drawn painted gameart logo game fantasy
Download color palette

Game logo design - Rigour.
Awesome project to work on.
Detailed design process of this design on my behance.
Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
WaveDZN
WaveDZN

More by WaveDZN

View profile
    • Like