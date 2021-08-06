Hanieh Rad

framed

framed
In this work, limitations on the female are symbolized by the boxing on the subject’s body. Some areas of this work are blur and disembodied with the black frame and mesh, which symbolize the compulsory hijab for Iranian women. There are some other areas that are designated with Persian patterns and colors.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
