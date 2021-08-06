Lukas Kavaliauskis

Virtual Doorman NATIX

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis
  • Save
Virtual Doorman NATIX simple minimal web line inforgraphic camera safety geometric fun flat clean application 3d creative illustration vector color design art
Download color palette

Here is another illustration that illustrates their camera capabilities and applications in the building environment.

Here is their website where you can find how the illustration looks in the web:
https://www.natix.io/

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis

More by Lukas Kavaliauskis

View profile
    • Like