JCB Library Redesign

JCB Library Redesign visual design website design web design scrolling prototype interface design ui design
The featured work sample portrays a scrolling layout mockup that is part of a level AA accessible design system that was brought to life for the John Carter Brown Library.

Role: Visual Designer

Launch/Public Release: 2019

The featured work sample was developed while at Message Agency.

