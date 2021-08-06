Dobeedo Landing Page Hero

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi, Jack here. I made this one myself. Since I started my agency, Dobeedo, I have been fortunate to hit the ground running with client projects. So it was nice to get some time to finally start working on the design of our own site.
Dobeedo is looking for designers to help deliver beautiful web apps and landing pages to our clients.
Dobeedo's goal is to deliver landing pages and websites that are not only beautiful, clean, and modern – but that also convert.
Let's talk: dobeedo.agency/apply