Anastasiya Tarasenko

Digital skin consultation - UI/UX design

Anastasiya Tarasenko
Anastasiya Tarasenko
  • Save
Digital skin consultation - UI/UX design typography service ux ui healthtech web
Download color palette

Digital health services save patients time and give them the opportunity to get a health assessment before a face-to-face consultation with a doctor by uploading personal photos and having them assessed by a professional. 🔍

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Anastasiya Tarasenko
Anastasiya Tarasenko

More by Anastasiya Tarasenko

View profile
    • Like