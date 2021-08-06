Hello Moon Studio.

Trillium Lake, Mt Hood Badges

Trillium Lake, Mt Hood Badges great outdoors nature illustration vector illustrator reflection mountain woods forest tent camp fire lake badges pnw oregon pacific northwest mt hood trillium camping badge
My favorite camping spot in Mt Hood National Park.

