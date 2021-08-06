Olivia Kero

DailyUI Day 012

DailyUI Day 012
"Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or
a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else?

Consider the brand, the products offered, product views, product options, desired actions (conversions, product views, etc.) and the users! (As always, it's up to you!)"

I opted to design a shop similar to the iconic Apple brand. Very fun to create, as I love being able to showcase physical products on an electronic space. It's combining the best of both worlds. :-)

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
