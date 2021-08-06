Zach Minard

Forbidden Idol - Tiki Sour IPA

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Hire Me
  • Save
Forbidden Idol - Tiki Sour IPA party event mai tai fruit illustration ipa tiki tropical colorado brewery can beach beer
Download color palette

Forbidden Idol has been a summertime staple at Cerebral for years. This year, the old cans get a major refresh just in time for our annual Tiki Party.

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
Hire Me

More by Zach Minard

View profile
    • Like