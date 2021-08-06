Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Kromwell

Daily UI 010 - Social Share Button

Jordan Kromwell
Jordan Kromwell
  • Save
Daily UI 010 - Social Share Button uxdesigner uxdesign uidesigner uidesign dailyuichallenge challenge share social app ui minimal design dailyui
Download color palette

Here is the daily UI 10! The goal was to design a social share icon or button.
I choose to animate it to try Figma Micro-Interactions. I’ll focus on this very soon.
Let's move on! 🚀 (Video animation available on my Instagram: @jordankromwell)

Jordan Kromwell
Jordan Kromwell

More by Jordan Kromwell

View profile
    • Like