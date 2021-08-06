Daily UI 010 - Social Share Button

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here is the daily UI 10! The goal was to design a social share icon or button.
I choose to animate it to try Figma Micro-Interactions. I’ll focus on this very soon.
Let's move on! 🚀 (Video animation available on my Instagram: @jordankromwell)