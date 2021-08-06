Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Backtrack Integrated Maps - Redesign

Backtrack Integrated Maps - Redesign
Hello Dribbblers!

This is a redesign of Maps with a cool integrated backtrack feature. This feature allows you to reverse your journey from your Travel History (timeline) reducing the hassle of typing in the start and end point all again.

Aug 6, 2021
Aditya S

