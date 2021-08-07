Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imran Hossen
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Finance Banking App Design

Imran Hossen
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Imran Hossen for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance Banking App Design app ui design mobile app design finance app financial app bank app banking wallet app app design ui design mobile app ui imran banking app minimal app ui user experience ios app design mobile banking app
Finance Banking App Design app ui design mobile app design finance app financial app bank app banking wallet app app design ui design mobile app ui imran banking app minimal app ui user experience ios app design mobile banking app
Finance Banking App Design app ui design mobile app design finance app financial app bank app banking wallet app app design ui design mobile app ui imran banking app minimal app ui user experience ios app design mobile banking app
Download color palette
  1. dribbble shot 17.png
  2. dribbble shot 20.png
  3. dribbble shot 1.png

💌 Have a project idea? I am available for hire
hello.imran004@gmail.com

Hey, guys! Super excited.

Today I will share with you my new Banking platform
mobile app design. Hope you enjoyed it. ✌️

For quick inquiry feel free to add me on:
Skype | Instagram
-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
Hire Us

More by Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like