Clothing Store Logo

Cobi Clothing is a fashion e-commerce that aims to convey confidence and self-esteem in its products. The style of the pieces will be focused in monochrome and simplicity. Cobi's main motto is that the physique does not matter when it comes to wearing clothes and that it does not need to be within the standards of beauty imposed by society to feel powerful and comfortable.
The person who follows Cobi Clothing on social media should interpret it as a fun, representative and full of high spirits brand that motivates women every day to love each other and feel free to use whatever they want.
>> See the complete project at https://www.behance.net/thaborbadesign