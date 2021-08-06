/irinroom\

Favourite song from Shortparis' new album

"Кровью цветёт яблонный сад"
Cover of Shortparis' new album "Yablonny sad" - "An Apple Orchard" is black & white, the same feelings goes from the songs.
ps. Can't wait to see and hear the whole band on the Saint-Petersburg concert in December.

