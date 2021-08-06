On the main screen, I have a calendar and a tray with color corresponding cards. I can see when something is due and as you can see with the "Student Loan" card, I can even track my progress for how much I've paid. It would be cool to include interest payment information to show the user how much they're really paying in interest too. Maybe in a future iteration.

This was a fun little UI challenge I did with a friend. We came up with an app concept that we might actually use to solve a problem we have. Mine was this bill pay reminder app. Lately, it feels like there are so many bills that I don't want to forget about and something like this, and app that exclusively has those important bills planned out for me, would really help out.