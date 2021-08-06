E Brodo: The Pasta Pop-up Restaurant

E Brodo is a new Montréal pasta pop-up restaurant serving fresh pasta. Wait, ... what is a pasta pop-up restaurant? Basically it's a nomad team taking control of an establishment's menu for a limited time. They combine the local specialtities with their own, fesh made pasta. The experience is always different but the dishes always delicious! This is where different worlds collide to create something new and tasty.

The branding needed to evoke the menu's ever changing nature, the nomad spirit of the project and the playfulness of the team. All while being able to work well in conbination with existing partner restaurants branding.