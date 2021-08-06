Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D 'Pacific Breeze' by Hiroshi Nagai

3D 'Pacific Breeze' by Hiroshi Nagai retro vaporwave minimal digital3d digitalart lowpoly3d blender render hiroshinagai lowpoly blender3d render modelling low poly blender 3d
A 3D isometric rendition of one of my favourite pieces of art, 'Pacific Breeze', by Hiroshi Nagai. Created in Blender and focuses only on the foreground of the original art.

