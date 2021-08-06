Ian Dziuk

Weekly Warmup: Surfing Badge Design

I love that surfing is in the olympics. The legacy of Duke Kahanamoku of Hawaii lives on through the sport in the context of these games.

Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
