Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Munna Ahmed

Lobstar Logo Design

Munna Ahmed
Munna Ahmed
  • Save
Lobstar Logo Design rank trending top illustration graphic design logo designer fish food minimalist logo creative logo restaurant resort hotel lobstar negative space seafood lobster
Download color palette

The name LOBSTAR taken from LOBSTER. Since it is a seafood, so this name is suitable for any resort or hotel near sea beach or for any restaurant related to seafood.
Just practice from random ideas!

Contact me if you are looking for this type of logo.

Munna Ahmed
Munna Ahmed

More by Munna Ahmed

View profile
    • Like