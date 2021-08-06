Munna Ahmed

Lobstar Logo Design | Hotel and Resort

Munna Ahmed
Munna Ahmed
  • Save
Lobstar Logo Design | Hotel and Resort top logo designer graphic design design illustration monoline star best trending negative space lobster logo minimalist logo fish shrimp resort hotel restaurant logo creative logo seafood lobster
Download color palette

The name LOBSTAR taken from LOBSTER. Since it is a seafood, so this name is suitable for any resort or hotel near sea beach or for any restaurant related to seafood.
Just practice from random ideas!

Contact me if you are looking for this type of logo.

Munna Ahmed
Munna Ahmed

More by Munna Ahmed

View profile
    • Like