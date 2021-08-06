Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Madalena Soares Carneiro

Workshop Digital Collages I

Madalena Soares Carneiro
Madalena Soares Carneiro
Workshop Digital Collages I illustration texture paper digital collage collage
Workshop Digital Collages I illustration texture paper digital collage collage
Part I of a series of digital collages created for the product marketing agency Olivine Marketing.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Madalena Soares Carneiro
Madalena Soares Carneiro
