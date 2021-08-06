Graphic Assets ✪💚

Wireframe Shapes,Graphics

Wireframe Shapes,Graphics art color light green pastel neon lofi textures texture design phone backgrounds background aesthetic mockup 3d abstract logo wireframes wireframe
This kit includes a collection of 128 wireframe shapes, in various categories such as grids, geometric shapes and abstract elements. They can be combined to create unique compositions or added as accents to your designs for a retro futuristic vibe. Examples of use: posters, album covers, stickers, logo elements.

The stroke width and color of the shapes can be easily adjusted in Illustrator for more versatility. The shapes also come in PNG format with transparent background (around 4000px high, 300ppi), as well as CSH format (Photoshop shapes).

